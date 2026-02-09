Cardoso backs Sundowns to go for the win in CAF decider

'Difficult tests are for strong people,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has urged his players to show courage as they prepare for a defining CAF Champions League Group C encounter against MC Alger at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Must-win for Sundowns

The Brazilians must secure victory to progress to the quarterfinals of Africa’s premier club competition. Sundowns head into the final round of group fixtures in a precarious position, sitting third after recording one win, three draws and a single defeat from their five matches so far.

Anything less than maximum points against the Algerian side would see the South African champions bow out of the tournament. Despite the pressure, Cardoso is confident his side can rise to the occasion on home soil against Alger, who are managed by former Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena.

“What we have to do now is go to the next match and play to win because whoever plays for a draw usually loses,” said Cardoso.

“We have to be brave enough to face the next game and we already know MC Alger and it will obviously be a difficult match.

“Difficult tests are for strong people and let’s hope our fans understand the moment and how they need to support us to come in numbers and put some energy to help us and we will find a way.”

‘We had more than enough occasions to score’

Sundowns and MC Alger come into the clash on the back of contrasting results. The Algerians claimed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal in their previous outing, while Masandawana were held to a 1-1 draw by Saint-Éloi Lupopo in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We had more than a enough occasions to score the goal that would have given us three points against Lupopo,” Cardoso added.

“It’s not the best scenario in terms of the result we wanted to get but it’s also not the worst. I remember that no team won here (DRC) and MC Alger lost here.”