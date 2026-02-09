Mngqithi still wants more after Arrows cup win

'I am still not happy, I believe this was a game that we could have scored six or seven,' the Arrows head coach told SuperSport TV.

Manqoba Mngqithi was not entirely happy with his team’s finishing, even though Golden Arrows thumped Orbit College 3-0 on Sunday at the King Zwelithini Stadium to reach the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Lightning strikes

The game had to be replayed from the start after being abandoned on Saturday at the same venue, with Arrows leading 1-0 at half time. Lighting and inclement weather in the area meant it was impossible to continue, but the game kicked off at 1pm the following day in bright sunshine.

And Arrows dominated Orbit, with goals from Lungelo Nguse, Junior Dion and Ayabulela Maxwela seeing them comfortably through at the second attempt.

“I am still not happy, I believe this was a game that we could have scored six or seven if we were clinical enough in the final third,” Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

“Be that as it may … we looked very good, we hardly conceded any chances and that is probably the most important thing in the game. If you only have seven shots on target out of 17 shots you have to ask yourselves what you are doing. But I am still optimistic we will improve.”

The Arrows head coach hopes this win can also give his side some confidence as they look to improve in the Betway Premiership. Arrows last won a league game in early November.

Mngqithi – ‘There has been a tremendous improvement’

“There has been a tremendous improvement in the way the team has been playing, but when you are not winning you get anxious and make mistakes,” he added.

“So I am happy with how we performed today and hope it will continue.”

As for Arrows’ chances in the Nedbank Cup, Mngqithi struck a note of caution.

“It would be nice but there is a mountain to climb,” he said.

“Our focus is to do well in the league and improve our position. In the cup we will take each game as it comes.”

Arrows will find out who they are playing in the last 16 at Wednesday’s draw.