Sundowns set to trigger Letlhaku option amid European interest

Mamelodi Sundowns are set to exercise the one-year option on Kutlwano Letlhaku’s contract as they look to ward off growing interest from Europe. The Chloorkop-based side are keen to retain the highly-rated youngster amid reports that several European clubs are monitoring his situation.

Letlhaku’s limited game time

Letlhaku reportedly turned down a contract extension from Sundowns at the start of the season, with limited game time in a star-studded squad understood to be a key factor.

While interest in his services remain strong, Phakaaathi understands that Sundowns will trigger the option in his current deal, keeping him at the club for at least another season.

The 19-year-old featured and provided an assist in the 2-1 Nedbank Cup win over Gomora United last Wednesday, but he was left out of the matchday squad for Sunday’s 1-1 CAF Champions League draw against Saint-Éloi Lupopo.

Sundowns turn down offer?

His lack of regular first-team opportunities reportedly led to a transfer request last year after Sundowns declined an offer from a European club.

Despite this, he remains part of the Sundowns’ immediate plans. He was also an integral part of the South African Under-20 side that reached the last 16 of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile last year.