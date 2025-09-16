Grobler on fire as Sekhukhune sink Chiefs

The 37 year-old nets a brilliant brace against Amakhosi.

Bradley Grobler found the key to unlock Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday evening, the Sekhukhune United striker’s brace helping Babina Noko move back to the top of the Betway Premiership.

At 37 years-young, Grobler was at the forefront as Eric Tinkler’s side tore Amakhosi’s previously impregnable defence apart in a 3-1 win at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs overpowered

Chiefs did equalise through their own striker Flavio Da Silva. But Nasreddine Nabi’s side were mostly simply overpowered in their first league defeat of the season.

Chiefs had not conceded a goal this season heading into this game, but it took Sekhukhune just five minutes to end that run.

Amakhosi were carved open as Tsepo Matsimbi broke down the right and crossed for Bradley Grobler to slide in and grab his third league goal of the season.

It took Chiefs just eight minutes to bounce back. Glody Lilepo had wasted a good position by dawdling on the ball a few minutes earlier. This time, however, the DR Congo winger skipped brilliantly past two men and his low cross was bundled past Toaster Nsabata by Da Silva.

In front of an excellent crowd for a Tuesday night, Chiefs took control of the game and began stringing together some slick passing moves.

Sekhukhune, however, were always a danger on the break, Vusimuzi Mncubi blasting over from Keletso Makgalwa’s pass.

Siphesihle Ndlovu started the game in the centre of midfield, and his wonderful pass found Reeve Frosler in the 33rd minute. The Chiefs right back, in for the injured Thabiso Monyane, burst forward and rifled in a shot that Nsabata parried clear.

A fine piece of skill from Pule Mmodi then sent the crowd wild, and his pass found Lilepo, but he fired well over from a long way out.

A minute before the break, Grobler produced some superb hold up play and sent Mncube racing through on goal. He went down under Inacio Miguel’s challenge but Abongile Tom waved away appeals for a penalty.

Sekhukhune should have taken the lead deep into first half stoppage time, Bright Ndlovu heading wide from a corner with the goal gaping.

Grobler doubles up

That miss didn’t prove costly, however, as Grobler struck again five minutes into the second half.

Lilepo was guilty of gifting possession to Ellis Rammala on the edge of the Chiefs area. Sekhukhune cleverly worked the ball into the box and Grobler spun and sent a brilliant finish fizzing past Brandon Petersen.

Lilepo almost made amends in the 55th minute with a free kick that Ntsabata tipped over the bar.

But Sekhukhune added another a minute later, Thabang Monare running onto Grobler’s flick on, and easily beating Petersen.

Monare’s opposite number Ndlovu flashed a shot just wide, but some of the Chiefs fans grew restless, demanding substitutions.

Nabi obliged, with Thabo Cele, Wandile Duba and Mduduzi Shabalala all coming on in a triple change. George Matlou and Mfundo Vilakazi followed, but despite a flurry of shots, Sekhukhune stood firm.