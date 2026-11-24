"They'll be less opportunities so they need to step up because some may not get another opportunity," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has challenged his players to raise their game after their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout semi-final at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

The defeat has piled further pressure on the Portuguese coach, whose position has come under increasing scrutiny following Sundowns’ shock CAF Champions League exit and their CAF Super Cup final loss to USM Alger.

With another opportunity to compete for silverware slipping through their fingers, Cardoso has made it clear that some players need to make use of the opportunities they are getting.

“We also lost in the Super Cup, in a match that had very particular conditions, but we just have to move forward, look to double our energy,” Cardoso said.

“And try to make the boys understand that they have to also step up. Some of them have to step up because we are giving them opportunities.

“They need to enter the pitch and show something more. It’s a moment of evaluation for us. With less competitions, they’ll be less opportunities so they need to step up because some may not get another opportunity.”

Downs shift focus to Kruger United

Sundowns now have to put their cup disappointment behind them as they prepare for Saturday’s Betway Premiership encounter against Kruger United at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga.

The match was initially scheduled to take place at Mbombela Stadium, but United confirmed that the venue was unavailable due to a music festival. Cardoso is expecting another difficult assignment away from home as his side look to get back to winning ways.

“It was clear from both teams in our last match that the intention was to win the match using different approaches and weapons,” he said.

“That’s what we’ll do already on Saturday when we play away in Kruger where they moved the match to some place that we still need to find our way there.”

The Sundowns coach insists his players must remain focused on the matches ahead after a recent run of poor results.

“It’s about proceeding and continuing to play every match to win. The matches we lost have an impact when you lose a semi-final like this,” he concluded.

“Last season people said that we didn’t know how to play in cups but this year we made it to a final and a semi-final but we lost against a big team in a match that we could have won.”