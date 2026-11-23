"A fantastic, tremendous second half from the boys in terms of composure, in terms of retention of the ball, in terms of control," said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou wants his side to build on their dominant second-half turnaround in their 2-0 Carling Knockout semifinal win over Stellenbosch FC.

The Buccaneers endured a difficult first half before producing a dominant display after the break at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

“We had a very difficult first half. But we were expecting a very strong opposition, very compact, very aggressive,” said Ouaddou after the game.

“We didn’t manage to find the net because tactically they were spot on. And we made quite small mistakes in the middle that could have cost us. But it was, I think, a balanced game in the first half.”

‘The changes were spot on’

Ouaddou made changes at the break, and it was one of his substitutes, Evidence Makgopa, who scored a brace to help Pirates overcome Stellies to set up a Carling Knockout final against Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

“We decided to make some changes at half-time in terms of players to bring some balance because I thought that we didn’t have too much control in the first half.

“The changes were spot on. I think I have to congratulate all the boys, and congratulate the impact players, because we can say that the players who came in changed the game completely,” added Ouaddou.

“A fantastic, tremendous second half from the boys in terms of composure, in terms of retention of the ball, in terms of control. Tactically disciplined.

“We saw a very strong Pirates and we scored two goals, clean sheet again. And we were dominant. We really showed our superiority in the second half.”

Ouaddou will be looking for the same dominant performance from Pirates when they come up against Golden Arrows at the same venue on Tuesday night (kick-off is at 7.30 pm).

All eyes will be on Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi in this encounter as he comes up against his former side for the first time. Ncikazi recently left Pirates to join Arrows after an alleged fallout with Ouaddou.

Ahead of the Pirates clash, Ncikazi has revealed that Arrows’ statistics are giving him sleepless nights.

“The stats are giving me sleepless nights. I can’t rest when our team has scored only three goals in nine games. It’s worrying stats. We have decreased in chance creation, in the entries in the final third, and when that happens you don’t score many goals,” commented Ncikazi.