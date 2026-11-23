Chiefs exercised their one-year option on Mmodi's contract before the start of the season.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi looks set to be offered another short-term contract after impressing under Fernando Da Cruz this season.

The 33-year-old has been one of Amakhosi’s standout performers in the Betway Premiership and during their run to the Carling Knockout final.

Mmodi was on the scoresheet in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld as Chiefs booked their place in the final, where they will face Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs exercised their one-year option on Mmodi’s contract before the start of the season, and the former Golden Arrows attacker now appears to be in line for another similar deal.

According to sources close to the player, both parties have explored the possibility of extending their relationship for another season, although nothing has been finalised.

“Obviously, age is not on his side, but he has been playing well this season. There is a chance that he will get another year. Nothing has been signed yet, but both parties are calm about the situation,” a source close to the situation said.

Mmodi joined Chiefs from Golden Arrows in 2023 and has enjoyed a relatively successful spell at Naturena, despite the club’s struggles during his time there.

He helped Amakhosi end their trophy drought by winning the 2025 Nedbank Cup and could now add another piece of silverware to his collection if Chiefs overcome their bitter rivals Pirates in the Carling Knockout final.