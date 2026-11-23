Pirates announced Doeseb's signing on Monday and thanked Stars for their professionalism during the transfer negotiations.

Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of a highly rated Namibian midfielder, Lawrence Doeseb.

The 23-year-old joins the Betway Premiership champions from Namibia’s African Stars and will link with his new Bucs teammates in January when the transfer window opens.

Pirates announced Doeseb’s signing on Monday and thanked Stars for their professionalism during the transfer negotiations.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Lawrence Doeseb,” read a statement from Pirates.

“The 23-year-old will join his new teammates in January 2027 when the transfer window opens.

“The Club would like to thank African Stars for the professionalism shown throughout the transfer process.

“We look forward to welcoming Lawrence to the Buccaneers.”

It is believed that Doeseb caught the eye of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his technical team during their recent CAF Champions League second qualifying round tie against the Namibian champions last month.