8 Feb 2025

08:24 pm

Cardoso urges his Sundowns team to remain humble

'The statement will be in the end when we win the championship,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Lucas Ribeiro - Miguel Cardoso - Mamelodi Sundowns

Lucas Ribeiro (left) and Miguel Cardoso at Mamelodi Sundowns’ 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon. Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not getting carried away despite their emphatic 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon. The Brazilians have now established a nine-point lead at the top of the standings, ahead of second-placed Pirates.

ALSO READ: Riveiro refuses to blame the pitch for Pirates defeat

Grant Kekana opened the scoring, with Lucas Ribeiro netting a brace before Teboho Mokoena sealed the win in the 76th minute. Deon Hotto scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Buccaneers against the reigning champions.

Sundowns coach – ‘It’s important’

“It’s important to win, not for a statement win but most importantly, to believe in ourselves more and more. The statement will be in the end when we win the championship,” Cardoso said. 

“Until then, it’s just about respect for ourselves. If you don’t put your foot on the ground. I love that expression when you say ‘hit the ground running but my feet are on the ground.” 

Cardoso has warned his players against complacency in what is expected to be a tough battle for league honours in the remaining 15 games. 

“I know my responsibility and will not let anyone around me not to take things seriously. I will not allow that so let’s hope we can keep them (feet on the ground) there but now it’s time to cheer up,” he added. 

‘Cheer up’

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Cardoso is in a class of his own

“We should be happy with the victory because it’s an important victory and we should celebrate when we win but, I told the players ‘celebrate today but please sleep well and don’t lose time and go out to lose your time’ because they need to sleep and recover.”

