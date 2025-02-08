Cardoso urges his Sundowns team to remain humble

'The statement will be in the end when we win the championship,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is not getting carried away despite their emphatic 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon. The Brazilians have now established a nine-point lead at the top of the standings, ahead of second-placed Pirates.

Grant Kekana opened the scoring, with Lucas Ribeiro netting a brace before Teboho Mokoena sealed the win in the 76th minute. Deon Hotto scored what turned out to be a consolation goal for the Buccaneers against the reigning champions.

“It’s important to win, not for a statement win but most importantly, to believe in ourselves more and more. The statement will be in the end when we win the championship,” Cardoso said.

“Until then, it’s just about respect for ourselves. If you don’t put your foot on the ground. I love that expression when you say ‘hit the ground running but my feet are on the ground.”

Cardoso has warned his players against complacency in what is expected to be a tough battle for league honours in the remaining 15 games.

“I know my responsibility and will not let anyone around me not to take things seriously. I will not allow that so let’s hope we can keep them (feet on the ground) there but now it’s time to cheer up,” he added.

“We should be happy with the victory because it’s an important victory and we should celebrate when we win but, I told the players ‘celebrate today but please sleep well and don’t lose time and go out to lose your time’ because they need to sleep and recover.”