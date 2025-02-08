Riveiro refuses to blame the pitch for Pirates defeat

'It was the same field for Sundowns as well,' said Riveiro in a post-match press conference.

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro has refused to lay the blame for his side’s crushing 4-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on the state of the pitch at Loftus Versfeld. Small patches across the field which Sundowns share with rugby’s Blue Bulls made the surface a bit bumpy.

The groundsmen watered the pitch before the game and it worsened the conditions for both teams as they struggled to settle into their usual passing game. Sundowns adapted to the playing conditions better than Pirates to secure all three points in what was an entertaining Betway Premiership encounter.

Pirates’ Riveiro – ‘It was the same field for Sundowns as well’

“Whatever I say about the pitch will be a big headline on social media tomorrow, and I don’t want to give you that chance to show that I’m justifying what happened on the field, because it was the same field for Sundowns as well,” Riveiro said in a post-match press conference.

“Remember what I said before; they managed to find a way to win the game despite the circumstances under which this game was played. Now you’re journalists, and you were here watching the game. At the same time, I’m sure Sundowns aren’t happy with the field, with the players they have, and the football they want to play.

“It was not an advantage for Sundowns, and it’s a pity that the game was played on this field because it’s not helping anyone – the game, the football, and the risk of injuries in every single action. There’s a high risk of injury for both teams. So please don’t, for a second, take this comment as me saying we lost because of the field. But it’s true that the game was played in very difficult conditions for both Sundowns and Pirates.”

Ribeiro steals the show

Grant Kekana and Teboho Mokoena were on the scoresheet, but it was Lucas Ribeiro’s brace that stole the show as the Brazilians moved nine points clear of second-placed Pirates after 15 games.