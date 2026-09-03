Cardoso weighs in on early Pirates and Chiefs competition

"Both teams (Sundowns and Pirates) will have to play a lot during the week," Cardoso said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso expects the Betway Premiership title race to become increasingly demanding as the season gathers pace, with domestic and continental commitments set to test the leading contenders.

Sundowns have made a strong start to their campaign, collecting 13 points from their opening five matches after four wins and a draw. The Brazilians are level on points with defending champions Orlando Pirates at the summit but sit second on goal difference.

That could change this weekend, with Sundowns having an opportunity to move top if they avoid defeat against Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Pirates, meanwhile, will not be involved in domestic action this weekend as they travel to Mauritius to face La Cure Waves in the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

“I think we will enter a period of the season until December that will be completely different from the one we had now,” Cardoso said when asked about their title rivals so early into the season.

“Both teams (Sundowns and Pirates) will have to play a lot during the week by playing CAF Champions League matches and the group stages. Let’s hope both teams will arrive there and play for something more important.”

While Sundowns and Pirates are expected to dominate the title conversation, Cardoso is not looking past Kaizer Chiefs as serious contenders.

Amakhosi have enjoyed a promising start under new coach Fernando Da Cruz, collecting two wins and two draws from their opening four league matches.

‘Chiefs will be there’

Chiefs will also have to balance their domestic campaign with continental football when they begin their CAF Confederation Cup campaign in October. They will face the winner between Red Arrows and FC Rogues in the second preliminary round.

“We will see what’s going to happen because of the capacity to play a lot, the stress and the pressure,” Cardoso asserted when asked about the competition with his title rivals.

“You know in the Champions League, you have to play the best ones (players) otherwise you don’t win and then in other games, give others a chance to see if they rise up to the level.

“That will speak for the teams but it’s too early but it will probably be high level competition between the three teams because Kaizer Chiefs will be there for sure but it’s interesting to see.”

Sundowns will get another chance to strengthen their position at the top when they face Arrows for the third time in a short space of time.

The two sides recently met in the MTN8 semi-finals, with Sundowns progressing to the final on the away-goals rule after the two-legged tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.