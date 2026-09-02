Rayners, Van Wyk fire Sundowns past Milford

Iqraam Rayners and Antonio van Wyk found the back of the net in either half.

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten start to the Betway Premiership season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over newly-promoted Milford FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Aubrey Modiba was instrumental in the Brazilians’ latest win, providing two assists as Iqraam Rayners and Antonio van Wyk found the back of the net in either half.

The result sees Sundowns remain second on the league standings with 13 points from five matches, having won four games and drawn once. They are level on points with leaders Orlando Pirates but trail the Buccaneers on goal difference.

Both sides failed to create much as the opening 20 minutes proved to be a cagey affair. Sundowns youngster Bennet Mokoena came close to breaking the deadlock in the 25th minute when he unleashed a fierce long-range effort that narrowly missed the target.

Rayners then squandered another opportunity 10 minutes later after Zuko Mdunyelwa delivered a pinpoint cross from the right. The striker, however, lost his footing at the crucial moment and failed to seriously test Milford goalkeeper Siphamandla Hleza.

The visitors came close to taking a shock lead in the 39th minute when Thabana Mabena beat the offside trap and raced through on goal after latching on to a ball played over the Sundowns defence.

However, Ronwen Williams stood firm to deny the Milford midfielder. The Sundowns goalkeeper took a knock in the process, with the ball striking him below his left eye and leaving him with a bruise.

Sundowns finally broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time. Modiba did brilliantly to dispossess Vusumuzi Mthabela before teeing up Rayners, who made no mistake from close range.

The home side returned for the second half with greater control as Milford began to tire under the pressure. Sundowns increased the tempo and pinned the visitors back for long periods, although they were unable to make their dominance count immediately.

Masandawana wasted a couple of half-chances to double their advantage, leaving the home supporters increasingly frustrated as they continued to hold the slender lead.

The second goal eventually arrived in the 76th minute when Modiba once again turned provider. He picked out Van Wyk, who showed composure to slot the ball past the onrushing Hleza and into the bottom corner.

With Milford running out of steam, Sundowns comfortably managed the closing stages to secure another three points and maintain their strong start to the campaign.