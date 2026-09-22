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Sundowns announce Wandile Dube signing

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

22 September 2026

04:26 pm

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Orlando Pirates were reportedly interested in the 22‑year‑old.

Sundowns announce Wandile Dube signing

Mamelodi Sundowns closed off the local transfer window with the signing of defender Wandile Dube. Picture: Masandawana X

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Mamelodi Sundowns closed off the local transfer window with the signing of defender Wandile Dube from AmaZulu to reinforce their squad.

Dube, a versatile defender capable of playing at both centre‑back and left‑back, joins the Brazilians, ending all speculation surrounding his future.

Orlando Pirates were reportedly interested in the 22‑year‑old. He has surprisingly yet to feature for Usuthu this season before making the move to Tshwane.

Sundowns announced Dube on Tuesday afternoon, and he becomes the club’s eighth signing of the new campaign in what promises to be another gruelling season.

The reigning African champions have also brought in Antonio van Wyk, Siyanda Ndlovu, Cassius Mailula, Deano van Rooyen, Thabo Cele and Thabang Matuludi.

Sundowns also made Katlego Ntsabeleng’s move from Major League Soccer side FC Dallas permanent after he spent a season‑long loan at Chloorkop during the previous campaign.

Sundowns went into the FIFA International break high on confidence after winning the FIFA African-Asian Pacific Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Al-Ahli Saudi.

Dube will have to fight for a place in the star-studded line-up in the centre of defence against Grant Kekana, Malibongwe Khoza, Khulumani Ndamane, Keanu Cupido and Mothobi Mvala.

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AmaZulu F.C. Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)
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