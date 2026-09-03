Kaizer Chiefs are moving in the right direction, says Kwinika

Chiefs currently lie third in the log standings, with eight points after four rounds.

Ahead of this weekend’s Betway Premiership clash against Siwelele FC, Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika admits that Amakhosi could have done better this season, but says they are moving in the right direction.



Amakhosi host Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership clash at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (kick-off is at 5.30pm).



Having started the season on a high by winning their first two opening games against Kruger United and Sekhukhune United, Chiefs have since drawn their last two games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay.



“I think for me it’s a good start. To be honest, we started well. We just need to fix football things. And then we continue. Yes, it’s not maybe the most required result because of the points we lost or how we lost the points,” said Kwinika during a media conference in Naturena this week.



“But for me, we are on the right track and heading in the right direction,” he added.

Chiefs ready for ‘aggresive’ Siwelele

Amakhosi were held to a 2-2 draw by Richards Bay FC in their last outing, and striker Etiosa Ighodaro is confident that Chiefs will not want to emerge from this fixture with anything less than a win against an opponent yet to win this season.



Siwelele are winless so far this campaign after drawing two and losing two of their four opening league matches.



“Preparations are going well. We weren’t satisfied with getting only one point in our last game and we are working hard to make sure we don’t slip up on Sunday,” Ighodaro told Chiefs media.

“Siwelele play aggressively with a lot of commitment, so we are ready for their physicality, but we believe in ourselves and our own ability to come out on top.”

Chiefs currently lie third in the log standings, with eight points after four rounds.



They trail leaders Pirates and second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns by five points. Ighodaro, however, is not too concerned with focusing on the fortunes of Amakhosi rivals.

“We don’t focus on how other teams are doing. We prefer to concentrate on how we want to play and what we want to achieve. And we have a very good squad and a great technical team that prepares us for whichever opponent we have to face. Our aim is always to win the next game,” concluded Ighodaro.