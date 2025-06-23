Chiefs agree ‘amicable’ midfielder exit

Mdantsane made just 16 appearances for Amakhosi.

Mduduzi Mdantsane spent the second half of the season on loan at Richards Bay from Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane is the latest player to be leaving the club.

Mdantsane joined Chiefs ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign, but failed to nail down a place as a first team regular.

Not many Chiefs appearances

He made just 16 appearances for Amakhosi in all competitions.

Mdantsane joined Richards Bay on loan from Chiefs in January, in order to get more regular game time.

This did not materialise, however, as he made just three substitute appearances for the Natal Rich Boyz, who opted not to sign him on a permanent deal.

Mdantsane, 30, is now a free agent and will hope to find himself a new club before the 2025/26 campaign kicks off.

Mdantsane’s 16 appearances for Chiefs all came in the 2023/24 season, and he suffered a blow before the new campaign as he broke his jaw in a car accident.

‘Too much pressure’

“The team I come from (Chiefs) has too much pressure, there’s no chance. So, when you come from a situation where you were disturbed, when you come back they expect you to perform now. They don’t care where you come from with your situation, they want things to happen now,” Mdantsane told Ukhozi FM after moving to Richards Bay.

“Not everything will happen the way you wish, some things happen unexpectedly. I’m a professional player, I understand the situation. I can gave the supporters all I have, but the situation they are in, there is pressure. I want to regain my energy so when I come back, I come back with energy.”

Unfortunately for Mdantsane, however, he will not be coming back to Chiefs.