Chiefs’ Maboe – ‘We wanted it more’

'We got the result and that is all that matters,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe said Amakhosi’s desire got them over the line in their 1-0 Betway Premiership win at Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Maboe picked up the Man-of-the-Match award for his performance in central midfield at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung.

Chiefs’ Maboe – ‘They were tough opponents’

“It was not an easy one,” Maboe told SuperSport TV after the match.

“They were tough opponents who also wanted to impose themselves. But I think we wanted it more than they did, and we got the result tonight.”

“Maestro” was the word Maboe used to describe his own display.

“I think I had to calm things down a bit. At times the game was going back and forth. I needed to control the game and boost our confidence and keep the ball a bit.

“That happened very well in the first half, not so much in the second half but we got the result and that is all that matters.”

Glody Lilepo’s 67th minute goal saw Chiefs jump above Orlando Pirates into second in the Premiership table. Amakhosi have reached the halfway point of the Premiership season and currently sit just two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

‘It is a privilege’

“We are carrying a very heavy badge,” added Maboe.

“It is a privilege to play for this pretigious team. We want to leave the shirt in a better state than we found it. So for us it is to continue fighting for silverware. We have three trophies to play for and are aiming very high.”

Chiefs will now turn their attention back to the Caf Confederation Cup and a Group D clash with Zesco United on Sunday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Following that game, Amakhosi will take on Gavin Hunt’s Stellenbosch FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup on February 4 at the Cape Town Stadium.