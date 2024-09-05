Chiefs are doing good business in this transfer window – Masilela

Club legend Tsepo Masilela is pleased that Kaizer Chiefs are signing more good players to take some load off Gaston Sirino's shoulders.

Club legend Tsepo Masilela is pleased that Kaizer Chiefs are signing more good players to take some load off Gaston Sirino’s shoulders.

Sirino has signed a two-year deal with Amakhosi after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was terminated at the end of last season.

The Uruguayan forward joined Chiefs at a time when Amakhosi released former Sundowns players like Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat, and Keagan Dolly after they struggled to make an impact at the Naturena-based club.



Masilela believes that unlike other former Downs players, Sirino will make an impact at Chiefs, but warns that he will not bring success alone at Amakhosi.

“I like the way they [Kaizer Chiefs] do business. They’re trying to get good players into the team to help him [Gaston Sirino] be the star player, but he can’t do it alone,” said Masilela on SoccerBeat podcast.

“In football, you can’t do it alone. As much as we know his qualities and what he brings to the team and that he he has won league titles with Sundowns, but I like how they’re going about business, making sure that the whole team is strong.

“It’s not going to be the case of a spotlight and pressure being only on Sirino to perform and when the team doesn’t do well, it’s only Sirino [who takes the blame]. I like how they’re bringing in guys that, in my opinion, are great signings,” he added.

Masilela believes that Sirino’s addition to the squad will make Chiefs stronger this season.

Masilela happy with Blom signing

Meanwhile, Masilela has also welcomed the signing of Njabulo Blom.

On Tuesday, Chiefs announced that Blom has rejoined the club on loan after his recent stint with St. Louis City FC in the United States.



The versatile footballer has signed a one-year loan deal with Amakhosi.

“Blom is back in the country and for him as a player, this is a perfect time to try and get back to the Bafana Bafana set-up,” commented Masilela.