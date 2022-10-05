Xoki admits Pirates didn’t play their best against Sekhukhune

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following their shock 2-0 loss to Sekhukhune United in a DStv Premiership clash played at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday, Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki admitted that they didn’t play well on the day.



Pirates were favourites going into this game, especially after their inspiring performance against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal, first leg, which ended goalless, but they could not replicate the same performance in the tie against Sekhukhune.

The Soweto giants finished the game with 10 players after Thabiso Monyane’s red card. With an extra-man, Sekhukhune took advantage of the situation and scored the opening goal in the 84th minute through substitute Ellias Mokwana, before another substitute, Vusumzi Mncube, sealed the victory in stoppage time by scoring the second goal thanks to a howler by Pirates keeper Richard Ofori.

“It is a tough one to take, we didn’t play to our best. The conditions played a part, we struggled to deal with the wind. We couldn’t cope in terms of adjusting. But we gave it our all, we fought even with 10-man. We still kept the ball, we still kept pushing forward,” said the Bucs defender.

“Unfortunately they gave us a sucker punch in the 84th minute, but it is now done and dusted, we have to focus on our next game on Saturday.”

The loss saw Pirates drop to fourth place on the league standings, with the Sea Robbers having collected 14 points from nine matches.

This was Jose Riveiro’s third loss in the league, with the Buccaneers having registered four wins and two draws.

Losing to Sekhukhune, who have been struggling to get positive results, should be a wake-up call for Pirates if they want to be considered as contenders for the title.

Riveiro’s men have a chance to get things right in their next league game against rookies Richards Bay FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday. But it wont be an easy task for Pirates, with the Natal Rich Boyz having enjoyed a good start in the DStv Premiership.