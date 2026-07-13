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Sundowns’ Cardoso pens heartfelt message to Adams

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

5 minute read

13 July 2026

11:06 am

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'What a guy you are!,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Miguel Cardoso - Jayden Adams - Mamelodi Sundowns

Head coach Miguel Cardoso formed a close relationship with Jayden Adams at Mamelodi Sundowns. The midfielder tragically passed away on Saturday, aged just 25. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

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Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has written a heartfelt tribute to Jayden Adams, the Masandawana midfielder who tragically passed away on Saturday, at the age of just 25.

Sundowns’ Cardoso – ‘You smiled, you loved, you enjoyed’

Adams joined Sundowns in January 2025, not long after Cardoso had arrived. The talented midfielder became a key member of Cardoso’s Masandawana side, winning the Betway Premiership title in the 2024/25 season and the Caf Champions League title in the 2025/26 campaign.

“You worked, you adapted, you understood, you brought yourself in, you played a little everywhere, you smiled you loved, you enjoyed, you became one of us” read a part of Cardoso’s message to Adams.

“And you didn’t speak much! You liked that toothpick in the corner of your mouth, that look with socks and flip flops, that bending of the head almost every time we interacted and always a ‘yes coach’. What a guy you are!”

Cardoso’s full tribute to Adams is below:

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A post shared by Miguel Cardoso (@miguelcardoso.coach)

Sundowns postponed their pre-season trip to Austria after the news broke on Saturday. The side were due to depart the same day, but have now said they will announce their plans in due course.

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Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

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