PSL chairman Khoza presents Motaung with R2 million gift

Dr. Kaizer Motaung during the 2024 National Soccer League Annual General Meeting at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg on Wednesday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has hailed Kaizer Motaung for his contribution to the development of football in South Africa.

In a moving ceremony to mark the opening of the PSL quadrennial general meeting in Sandton on Wednesday, Khoza presented an R2 million birthday gift to the Kaizer Chiefs chairman.

Motaung celebrated his 80th birthday last month.



“I would like to ask the members of the Exco [Executive Committee] to grant me permission to grant Dr Motaung R2 million to spoil himself,” said Khoza.

“Dr Kaizer Motaung has worked hard for himself. I know the pain and agony you went through to build an institution like Kaizer Chiefs and the NSL. May God bless you.”

Motaung and Khoza were instrumental in the formation of the Premier Soccer League in 1996 which succeeded the National Soccer League.



Amongst those who attended the ceremony was Motaung’s daughter and Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung.



Meanwhile, Khoza is expected to retain his position as the chairman of the League after he was nominated unopposed. while Motaung is among the club owners who have been nominated for the PSL executive committee.