Chiefs confirm Maboe signing

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

26 August 2025

03:52 pm

The 30 year old left Sundowns at the end of last season.

Lebo Maboe - Kaizer Chiefs

Lebohang Maboe has joined Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs/Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have signed former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe.

Maboe was released by Sundowns at the end of last season, and Chiefs have snapped up the 30 year-old on a free transfer.

Maboe Sundowns star fades

Maboe was signed by Sundowns from Maritzburg United ahead of the 2018/19 season. He was a regular in his first three campaigns at Masandawana but after that his opportunities started to dwindle.

He was loaned out to SuperSport at the end of January and made 15 appearances for Matsatsantsa.

Maboe was born in Heidelberg and did play for the Kaizer Chiefs academy, but never made a senior appearance for Amakhosi. He moved to Mbombela United in 2015, before joining Maritzburg United the following season.

“We know Lebo is a quality player who has gained valuable experience in continental competitions over the past few years.

‘He was here and knows the culture’

“His expertise will be crucial for us in both the domestic league and the CAF Confederation Cup. We’re pleased to welcome him back to Amakhosi,” Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr told the club’s official website.

“He was here and knows the culture and what our supporters expect from our players,”

