Ngcobo believes Chiefs can use cup win to beat Sundowns again

'I think the game plan worked very well in the last game against them,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ndlovu believes Amakhosi can take the lessons from their Nedbank Cup win over Mamelodi Sundowns into Wednesday’s Betway Premiership showdown at FNB Stadium.

ALSO READ: Williams rallies Sundowns for Chiefs clash

Amakhosi recovered from going a goal down to beat Sundowns 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup semifinals in April, on their way to lifting their first official piece of Premier Soccer League silverware in 10 years.

Chiefs need more consistency

Chiefs, however, have a mountain to climb in terms of showing consistency to match the eight-time reigning Premiership champions.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side lost twice to Sundowns in the league last season (they were also thrashed by Masandawana in the Carling Black Label Knockout), and ended up ninth in the table.

This season has started well for Amakhosi, who have won their first three Premiership matches. The Sundowns game, however, will be a step up in class.

“In the previous game we showed we can play Sundowns and beat them,” said Ngcobo this week at the Chiefs Village.

“I think the game plan worked very well in the last game against them. IWe just have to continue with that. We know Sundowns like to have the ball so it is up to us to defend well and make sure we take our chances when we get them.”

The 25 year-old only made 15 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs in a mixed 2024/25 campaign. But he looks in better form in the new campaign. Ngcobo has played 45 minutes of all three of Amakhosi’s games so far, including netting a fine free kick against Stellenbosch in the season opener.

Ngcobo – ‘You are always looking to improve.’

“I think as footballers you are always looking to improve your game,” he added.

“It is what I have been working for, and I have seen improvements, so I am happy.”

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs midfielder edges closer to Siwelele move

Chiefs will also welcome head coach Nasreddine Nabi back to the touchline for the Sundowns match. Nabi has not been on the bench since the start of the season. The Tunisian had to return to his native country after his wife was involved in a serious car accident.

“It is always great to have our coach back … we are looking forward to the game,” said Ngcobo.

“But it is the same team, and they all work together as a technical team. So it was not that much different when he was away.”