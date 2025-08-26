Saleng to miss Orbit clash against Orlando Pirates

Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned his charges not to underestimate Orbit.

Orbit College FC attacking midfielder Monnapule Saleng will miss tonight’s Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates.



The clash between the Buccaneers and the Mswenko Boys is set to take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto this evening (kick-off is at 7.30pm).



Saleng, together with Thuso Molekeki and Yanga Madiba, are currently on loan at Orbit and one of the conditions is that they are not allowed to play against their parent club Pirates.



Orbit head into this clash against Pirates in 12th place with three points from their opening three games. They have registered one win and two loses. They are level on points with this evening opponents Pirates who are one place above them because of a superior goal difference.

Ncikazi warns Pirates

Ahead of tonight’s game, Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned his charges not to underestimate Orbit, saying they have experienced players that could hurt them on the day.



“The importance of such matches is to see the match, see opponents’ strengths and weaknesses and remove the name (Orlando Pirates). Because the danger of playing such matches is to think that you are not going to face challenges; this is a very experienced side,” Ncikazi told Pirates media.



(Letsie) Koapeng, (Tshepo) Matsemela in the centre and their goalkeeper is a Lesotho international so one, if you look at the quality of the players they have, it’s a very experienced side. We just have to impose ourselves and get the three points at our home ground.”



Pirates right back Deano van Rooyen is among the doubtful starters for tonight’s clash against the Mswenko Boys after missing Saturday’s MTN8 semi-final second leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, which the Buccaneers won 4-1 on penalties.



The good news for Pirates is that centre back Olisa Ndah is available for selection for the game after recovering from his long-term injury.