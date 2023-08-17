Chiefs confirm signing of Colombian striker Gonzáles

'We are announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios from Colombia, as we prepare to compete strongly in 2023/24,' said Chiefs in a statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have finally announced the much-anticipated signing they have been trying to keep secret – Colombian striker Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios is now officially part of their squad.

The rumours that Chiefs were about to land this striker from Bolivian outfit Real Santa Cruz on a loan deal started making the rounds last week.

There was, however, a bit of a hiccup as his arrival seemed to be playing hide-and-seek due to a Visa snag.

But the latest update as of Thursday morning straight from the Naturena camp says he’s en route to the PSL.

In their official announcement, the club declared, “With the season already underway, Kaizer Chiefs continue to bolster their squad,” reads the statement from the club.

“We are announcing the signing of Efmamjjasond Gonzáles Palacios from Colombia, as we prepare to compete strongly in 2023/24.”

The new Chiefs man goes by the name Jasond González – keeping it catchy and straightforward.

Gonzáles not first Colombian at Chiefs

He’s not the first Colombian to don the Amakhosi jersey. But he’s coming onto the scene a year after his fellow countryman, Leonardo Castro, bid South Africa goodbye.

“The forward, simply known as Jasond González, is the second player from Colombia to sign for Amakhosi.

“He however joins the team a year after his fellow countryman, Leonardo Castro, left South Africa.”

González has been showcasing his skills in the Bolivian Primera Division, strutting his stuff for Real Santa Cruz.

But he’s decided to trade the Bolivian pitches for the South African ones, all set to kickstart his journey as a Glamour Boy soon.

As for Castro, he’s embarked on a new scoring adventure in the US, making waves in the third-tier league.

Meanwhile, in a swift move, Chiefs decided to part ways with Burundian striker Caleb Bimenyimana on Wednesday with both parties giving each other the nod to gracefully exit the stage.

Chiefs fans will be eager to see what Jasond González brings to their team, which has already shown signs of improvement this season in their performances.