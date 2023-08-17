Hlatshwayo happy to be back in Tshwane for City clash

SuperSport United captain Thulani Hlatshwayo is relieved they won’t be making the long trip to Polokwane to play their home game against Cape Town City.



Peter Mokaba Stadium has been their makeshift home ground for the opening rounds of the new season. Friday’s DStv Premiership clash against the second-placed Citizens is penciled in for TUT Stadium at 7:30 pm.



The Tshwane-based side have dominated this fixture in recent meetings. They completed a league double against Eric Tinkler’s team last season.



“As much as this is the start of the season, we have realised that as the time goes by, it (traveling) is going to be taxing on us,” Hlatshwayo said in an interview with Phakaaathi.



“For us as players we just have to do our part on the field. We are not impressed not to play our games at Lucas Moripe. Having to play our home games away is taxing, being on the bus and everything but we have a good technical team that will make sure we’re fresh at all times.



“Towards the end of the season we played our games at TUT Stadium. We have kept a record of not losing there. I think it’s because of the vibe of the students there and being in Pretoria compared to saying we are playing at home but we’re in Polokwane, it doesn’t feel right.”



Hlatshwayo is aware that they come up against a tough City side that is also still reeling from heartache of being knocked out of the MTN8 against Kaizer Chiefs last weekend. SuperSport were knocked out of the MTN8 by Stellenbosch.



“Cape Town City have a habit of starting the season well and for us we have to make sure we use our home advantage,” said the former Bafana Bafana skipper.



“You saw against Kaizer Chiefs, they created a lot of chances and hit the post. We have kept two clean sheets in the league so we have to capitalise on the chances that we create offensively.



“They have always been a strong side, with (Thabo) Nodada as much as he hasn’t been starting the games. Thato Mokeke is there with Thamsanqa Mkhize so they do have a strong team so we need to be prepared for them with our youngsters and the coach will know what to do with our help as well.”

