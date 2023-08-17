Mammila helps marriage proposer get his answer from Unathi

Chippa United coach, Morgan Mammila does not only do good things on the field with his team.

He is now helping the fans as well. Mammila has intervened and assisted the young man who appeared on TV during Chippa’s match against Orlando Pirates asking his girlfriend for marriage.

This young man, whose name is Spelo Dom, was holding up a placard written ‘Unathi Gwente will you marry me?’.

Dom’s photo trended on social media on Wednesday. Mammila then took to Twitter asking for this young man’s contact details so he could help him in his wish to marry Unathi.

“Proud of my team’s performance because it makes people propose to their dream wives.

“Vela Unathi vela” (Show yourself Unathi) We want to create happy families by playing good football.

Phakama EC “(Eastern Cape). We need more of this at our stadiums EC. Can anyone help me reach this gentleman?,” the coach wrote.

Mammila was helped to get hold of Dom and Unathi has promised to give her answer on live television like the proposal was made.

Mammila says answer will be on live TV

“Unathi Gwente will respond to Sphelo Dom on Saturday 20 Aug 2023 at 8pm at Nelson Mandela Stadium. We create families at Chippa United,” wrote Mammila in a later update.

Chippa will be facing Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership match at this stadium at that time.

The game is expected to be intense because Mammila has revealed that he is not afraid of Sundowns at all and will go pound for pound with them.

This is not the first time a fan has carried a placard like this. In games played at Moses Mabhida Stadium, there is a fan who always holds a placard expressing his love for a ‘MaZungu’.

And at last year’s Comrades Marathon, there was a man who asked his girlfriend to marry him by running with a proposal placard and he showed at the finish line.