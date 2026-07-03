Chiefs confirm striker departure

'We wish Tashreeq success in his future endeavours,' read a Chiefs statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Tashreeq Morris has left the club after the two parties agreed to terminate the contract of the 32 year-old striker.

No longer with Chiefs

Morris is now a free agent and will look to find another club ahead of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League season.

The tall striker signed for Chiefs in the January 2025 transfer window, but had his injury problems and made only 14 appearances in all competitions, netting just one goal. That goal did come as recently as May, in a 2-0 Betway Premiership win away to Sekhukhune.

‘This amicable decision’

“Following constructive discussions between the Club and the player, Kaizer Chiefs and Tashreeq Morris have mutually agreed to terminate their contract,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

“This amicable decision grants Morris the opportunity to pursue the next chapter of his career and join a team of his choice.

“We wish Tashreeq success in his future endeavours.”