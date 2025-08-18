Mgosi

Ex-Sundowns star on Chiefs’ radar

18 August 2025

Neo Maema of South Africa celebrates goal with teammate Zakhele Lepasa of South Africa during the 2024 African Nations Championship, CHAN, football match against Guinea at the Mandela National Stadium, Kampala on the 11 August 2025 ©Mayamba Stephen/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs and Siwelele FC are both monitoring the availability of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Neo Maema, who is currently captaining the Bafana Bafana side at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

Maema, 29, left Sundowns at the end of last season after four years at Chloorkop, having joined from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2021. Despite being deemed surplus to requirements by the Brazilians, he is not short of admirers, with several top-flight clubs keen on his services.

ALSO READ: Bafana star Percy Tau finds new home

Chiefs have long been admirers of the attacking midfielder, who reminded suitors of his quality by scoring in Bafana’s 2-1 victory over Guinea in Uganda last week. His future is expected to become clearer once the CHAN campaign concludes, with both Amakhosi and Siwelele believed to be keen on securing his signature.

A source close to the player revealed that Chiefs had made enquiries about Maema as far back as the January transfer window. However, the deal didn’t materialise then, with Sundowns unwilling to release him midway through the campaign. 

ALSO READ: Sebelebele late strike earns Pirates dramatic draw against Sundowns

During his time with Sundowns, Maema won four Betway Premiership titles and three domestic cup competitions, making over 120 appearances in all competitions. Although his game time was limited last season, his technical ability and experience still make him a valuable option in the transfer market. 

