Vilakazi looks for Chiefs chance after Amajita success

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mfundo Vilakazi is looking to use his learnings from the Fifa Under-20 World Cup with Amajita to help Amakhosi moving forward.

Vilakazi’s key role

Vilakazi played a key role for Raymond Mdaka’s side in Chile, as they reached the last 16, where they were knocked out by Colombia.

‘Obrigado’ assisted two goals in the 5-0 win over New Caledonia in the group stages. He also netted a penalty in the 3-1 loss to Colombia.

The 19 year-old has played just 73 minutes of football for Chiefs this season. He made five substitute appearances before he jetted off with Amajita to South America.

He will hope for more game time going forward, starting with Chiefs’ Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round, first leg clash with AS Simba at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

“Chile was great even though we were knocked out in the last 16. We gained invaluable experience and I plan to use it here at the team,” Vilakazi told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

Chiefs lost the first leg away in the last round to Kabuscorp of Angola. Vilakazi stressed the importance of getting an away goal this time around.

“It’s important to score a goal or two in the match on Saturday to gain an advantage so we can finish the job in Joburg next weekend when we host Simba in Dobsonville,” he added.

Maboe – ‘I’m happy that I’m back’

Chiefs arrived in Lubumbashi on Thursday afternoon. Attacking midfielder Lebo Maboe could make his Amakhosi debut on Saturday.

Maboe was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns squad that travelled to Lubumbashi to take on TP Mazembe in the group stages of the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

“I’m happy that I’m back from injury and planning to work hard to catch up with the rest of the guys who have been active, said Maboe.

“I’m energised and ready to give it my all if given a chance but will also share my experiences with my teammates to ensure we advance to the group stages.”