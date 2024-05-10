Chiefs face more defensive problems against AmaZulu

Could Itumeleng Khune be back on the bench for Amakhosi?

Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Ngcobo looks likely to get another chance in central defence against AmaZulu. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs will need to make another defensive reshuffle tomorrow when they take on AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium DStv Premiership in a match vital for both sides’ bid to qualify for next season’s MTN8.

Red cards for Amakhosi central defenders Given Msimango and Edmilson Dove in successive matches mean neither are available for the trip to Usuthu, with Chiefs currently occupying the eighth and final MTN8 spot, but with just two points separating them from 12th-placed AmaZulu.

Cavin Johnson will need to choose between Njabulo Ngcobo, Thatayaone Dithlokwe and Zitha Kwinika in picking his central defensive pairing, but the main concern for Chiefs should be keeping their discipline, as they have found it hard enough to win matches with 11 players on the field in 2024.

Amakhosi have just two wins this year in all competitions, but are clinging on to eighth for now, with those below them also faltering.

Chiefs will also be without goalkeeper Brandon Petersen against AmaZulu, after he received a red card against TS Galaxy in midweek despite not being involved in the on-field action. Petersen was sent off for protesting a decision against Chiefs from the touchline.

That is not so much of a worry for Johnson, as Bruce Bvuma has made the Chiefs number one spot his own in recent months.

Khune return?

Petersen’s absence may see a return to the Chiefs bench for Itumeleng Khune. The veteran ‘keeper has not played for Chiefs since the November 11 Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, but is now back in the Chiefs squad following his suspension by the club after allegedly coming to training under the influence of alcohol.

AmaZulu will be without their 30 year-old Ivorian striker Sede Junior Dion against Chiefs, after he picked up a fourth yellow card of the season in their goalless draw with Stellenbosch in midweek, and will serve a one-match ban.

Usuthu coach Pablo Franco Martin may well go back to Victor Letsoalo up front against Amakhosi, though the experienced striker has just two goals in all competitions for Usuthu this season.