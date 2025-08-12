Chiefs finally announce Velebayi signing

'The Cape Town-born winger has signed a long term contract with the club,' said Chiefs in a statement.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of 22 year-old winger Asenele Velebayi.

Velebayi signs on a free transfer after being declared a free agent this week by a Premier Soccer League Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).

Chiefs’ new man

“We would like to announce the signing of Asanele Velebayi,” read a Chiefs statement.

“The Cape Town-born winger has signed a long term contract with the club.”

“We are happy to finally have Asanele with us,” added Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

“He is a great addition, and we believe he will add significant value because he is a perfect fit for our game model and the culture we have here at the club.”

Chiefs have been pursuing the signature of Velebayi since before the start of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign.

At that stage Cape Town Spurs reportedly put a price tag of R12 million on his head. Spurs were relegated from the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of last season.

And Chiefs looked to seize an opportunity, believing they could sign the player as a free agent, with Spurs demoted to amateur status.

Spurs contested this, but this week Velebayi was declared a free agent, sparking outrage from the Mother City club.

‘A legal and logical catastrophe’

“While on the surface it appears to be a victory for player freedom, the ruling is a legal and logical catastrophe – one built on contradictory reasoning and a wilful ignorance of contractual law. More alarmingly, it has fired a fatal shot into the heart of football development, threatening to make long-term investment in young talent an unsustainable, and ultimately pointless endeavour.”

It remains to be seen if Spurs appeal the decision, but for now it seems Velebayi is free to play for Chiefs. Amakhosi’s next match is a DStv Premiership clash with Polokwane City at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chiefs are also hoping to sign former Spurs forward Luke Baartman, with a similar case still awaiting an outcome.