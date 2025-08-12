Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Pirates targeting maximum points against Gallants

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

12 August 2025

11:37 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Pirates go into this clash on the back of a disappointing loss at home to Sekhukhune United.

Pirates targeting maximum points against Gallants

Mandla Ncikazi, assistant coach of Orlando Pirates. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says the Buccaneers are targeting maximum points against Marumo Gallants.

The Buccaneers will meet Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in a Betway Premiership clash at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein this evening.

ALSO READ: Three talking points from the Betway Premiership

Pirates go into this clash on the back of a disappointing loss at home to Sekhukhune United in their opening league match last weekend. Ncikazi says it is important for the Buccaneers to win this clash to “get back on track”.

“We just have to get the three points in our next match [against Gallants], there’s no other explanation. We just have to go there and get the win, three points. Get back on track and start the season the way we wanted.

Ncikazi added that Pirates are expecting a tough clash against the Gallants side that is high on confidence after their victory against Richards Bay away last weekend.

“I know that after their win, they will be motivated, but Pirates must get three points. Sometimes a loss is a wakeup call and that’s what happened to us. It [the loss against Sekhukhune United] wasn’t meant to happen, but it happened, and we can’t change that.

“What becomes important is the lessons you take from what happened, which I know that the players, the technical team and everybody is aware of. The only result that will make sense now is the three points away from home.”

ALSO READ: Wounded Pirates looking to bounce back against Gallants

Meanwhile, Gallants will be without their captain Edgar Manaka who is suspended for this clash after picking up a red card during their 2-1 victory against Richards Bay last weekend.

Pirates have no suspensions going into this encounter in Bloemfontein.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mandla Ncikazi Marumo Gallants Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Protestors allegedly set Germiston Home Affairs building on fire [VIDEO]
Opinion Hiking the price of booze is the way to go
News Gayton McKenzie apologises for being a troll but blames EFF for racism saga
News ‘Military veterans’ born in the 90s banked R3.5 million in business support
News ‘We’ve not broken any laws’: Operation Dudula to press on with ID checks after members freed on warning

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp