Pirates targeting maximum points against Gallants

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi says the Buccaneers are targeting maximum points against Marumo Gallants.



The Buccaneers will meet Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in a Betway Premiership clash at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein this evening.



Pirates go into this clash on the back of a disappointing loss at home to Sekhukhune United in their opening league match last weekend. Ncikazi says it is important for the Buccaneers to win this clash to “get back on track”.



“We just have to get the three points in our next match [against Gallants], there’s no other explanation. We just have to go there and get the win, three points. Get back on track and start the season the way we wanted.



Ncikazi added that Pirates are expecting a tough clash against the Gallants side that is high on confidence after their victory against Richards Bay away last weekend.



“I know that after their win, they will be motivated, but Pirates must get three points. Sometimes a loss is a wakeup call and that’s what happened to us. It [the loss against Sekhukhune United] wasn’t meant to happen, but it happened, and we can’t change that.



“What becomes important is the lessons you take from what happened, which I know that the players, the technical team and everybody is aware of. The only result that will make sense now is the three points away from home.”



Meanwhile, Gallants will be without their captain Edgar Manaka who is suspended for this clash after picking up a red card during their 2-1 victory against Richards Bay last weekend.



Pirates have no suspensions going into this encounter in Bloemfontein.