Clifford nets late winner as Pirates suffer back-to-back defeats

Jaisen Clifford scored the winning goal for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa late in the game.

Orlando Pirates suffered back-to-back league defeats when they went down 2-1 to Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership match played at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Tuesday night.

Patrick Maswanganyi’s opening goal was cancelled out by Daniel Msendami before Jaisen Clifford scored the winning goal for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa late in the game to condemn Pirates to their second consecutive defeat.

After losing their opening game of the season against Sekhukhune United last weekend, Pirates were looking to bounce back to winning ways against Gallants, but it was not to be.



Pirates exerted pressure on the Gallants defence from the start and goalkeeper Washington Arubi was called into action in as early as the first minute of the game when he had to parry Boitumelo Radiopane’s shot away for a corner kick.

From that resultant corner kick Lebone Seema, who was making his first start for Pirates this season, saw his header goes inches over the crossbar.

Arubi did well again to parry Tshepo Mashiloane’s cross-cum-shot away to safety in the seventh minute as the visitors continued to ask questions on the Gallants defence.

The Buccaneers were finally rewarded for their efforts in the 16th minute when Maswanganyi tapped in a perfect low cross from Deon Hotto.

Bheki Mabuza wasted a good chance to score the equaliser for Gallants in the 29th minute following a mistake at the back, but he hesitated to take a shot and Mbekezeli Mbokazi took the ball away from him.

Arubi, who was having a good game for Gallants, pulled off a triple save in the 37th minute to keep his side in the game. Firstly, he denied Tshepang Moremi on the right, then Oswin Appollis from the rebound and lastly Boitumelo Radiopane from another rebound.

Just when it looked like Pirates will take their lead to the break, Daniel Msendami found the equaliser for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa beating Sipho Chaine with a volley from a Mabuza cross on the stoke of half-time.

The visitors continued where they left off in the first half by taking the game to the hosts in the second half as they look to find the winning goal.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou introduced Relebohile Mofokeng and Evidence Makgopa for Moremi and Radiopane respectively in the 57th minute. Makgopa almost had an immediate impact to the game when he hit the side-netting two minutes after coming onto the game.

With Pirates pushing many players forward, they left gaps at the back and they were punished late in the game by Clifford.