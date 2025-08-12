Chiefs confirm duo are available for Polokwane clash

'I think that we are in a very good space for tomorrow,' said Chiefs assistant coach Cedric Kaze.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that new signings Paseka Mako and Ethan Chislett are available for selection when they take on Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Chislett missed the season opener against Stellenbosch on Sunday because he still did not have his work permit. Former Orlando Pirates left back Mako, meanwhile, has been out injured.

Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘Ethan is available’

“We didn’t have any injuries from the last game or any suspensions. And we’re going to have a couple of players back,” said Amakhosi assistant coach Cedrick Kaze on Tuesday at the Chiefs Village.

“(Pule) Mmodi is back from suspension, Ethan is available for selection after his papers have been resolved. Mako … is available for selection after being cleared by the medical staff. I think that we are in a very good space for tomorrow.”

Chiefs opened up their season with a 2-0 win at Stellies. They will now look to add another three points to their tally in their first home game of the campaign.

Kaze and fellow assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef are set to remain in charge, with head coach Nasreddine Nabi back in Tunisia. Nabi went home to be with his wife after she was involved in a serious road accident.

“It’s our first home game in front of our fans and we know what we lacked last season – consistency. This is why tomorrow’s game is very important for us,” added Kaze. “We are very focussed- the players, the technical staff, the management.”

Polokwane City started their Betway Premiership campaign with a goalless draw on Saturday against Magesi FC.

Goals in short supply

Both of Rise and Shine’s last two trips to Chiefs have also ended in goalless draws, which doesn’t exactly point to a thriller at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Still, Chiefs should have too much for the Limpopo side, who look to be struggling to find their attacking feet following the departure of Oswin Appollis for Orlando Pirates.