Chiefs get Stellies in Carling Knockout draw

Kaizer Chiefs will pay another visit to Stellenbosch FC, after the draw for the last 16 of the Carling Black Label Knockout was conducted on Monday.

Amakhosi faced Stellies at Athlone Stadium in the Betway Premiership on August 10 and won 2-0, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Glody Lilepo getting the goals for Chiefs. Chiefs, indeed, have won on their last five visits to Stellenbosch in all competitions.

Chiefs’ Petersen – ‘We want to fight for all the trophies’

“We are excited for the draw,” said Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen.

“We want to fight for all the trophies that are up for grabs. We’ve already played Stellenbosch this season and are looking forward to going to the Cape and getting the best result.”

Steve Barker’s Stellies have been struggling this season, though they did reach the MTN8 final and won the Carling Knockout in 2023.

“We have won this one (the Carling Knockout) already. They (Chiefs) had better be prepared,” said Stellies goalie Lee Langeveldt.

Pirates get home draw

Orlando Pirates were handed a home draw against Siwelele FC in their last 16 game. The Buccaneers will get a taste of what to expect when they take on Siwelele ion Bloemfontein in the Betway Premiership this evening.

A sign of the troubles facing the new top flight side, who parted ways over the weekend with assistant coach Andre Arendse and CEO Stan Matthews, could be seen in the fact that they were the only side that failed to get a representative to the draw in Johannesburg.

Last season’s surprise Carling Knockout winners Magesi FC will travel to AmaZulu in their last 16 match, while last season’s runners-up Mamelodi Sundowns are at home Marumo Gallants.

Carling Knockout Last 16 draw

AmaZulu v Magesi FC

Mamelodi Sundowns v Marumo Gallants

Stellenbosch FC v Kaizer Chiefs

Orbit College v TS Galaxy

Durban City v Polokwane City

Chippa United v Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates v Siwelele FC

Golden Arrows v Sekhukhune United