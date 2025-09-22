No travel worries for Pirates as they face troubled Siwelele

Siwelele parted ways over the weekend with assistant coach Andre Arendse and CEO Stan Matthews.

Orlando Pirates will play their first Betway Premiership game in over three weeks on Tuesday, when they take on Siwelele FC at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

ALSO READ: Defiant Lioli coach warns Pirates

It has been a fantastic September so far for the Buccaneers. Firsty they beat Stellenbosch 3-0 to win the MTN8. Then Pirates produced the same scoreline against Lesotho’s Lioli FC in a Caf Champions League first round, first leg clash on Saturday.

Pirates stay in the Free State

Despite being an away game for Pirates, that game was also played at the Free State Stadium. Lesotho do not have a stadium in their own country that meets Confederation of African Football requirements.

The cards have certainly fallen in Pirates’ favour. Zero travel has been required ahead of the Siwelele encounter.

The Buccaneers also had a midweek game at home to Magesi FC postponed before they played Lioli.

Ouaddou’s side all-but booked their place in the next round of the Champions League win with Saturday’s emphatic win. Tshegofatso Mabasa scored twice, while Oswin Appollis added a third. All the goals came in the second half.

It was a fine homecoming for former Bloemfontein Celtic star Mabasa. Another ex-Celtic man Sipho Chaine, who kept a clean sheet, also enjoyed his Saturday.

“It was a very special place to be,” Chaine told Pirates media.

“Growing up in the same stadium where we used to watch our idols, people we used to look up to. It was not easy. They (Lioli) are champions where they come from. I am glad we put up a very professional performance today.

“Congratulations to Pirates and it was a wonderful clean sheet for me.”

Siwelele are basically a reincarnation of Celtic, having bought the status of SuperSport United to get back into the Premiership this season.

Siwelele saga

Lehlohonolo Seema’s side did beat Golden Arrows in their opening game of the season, but have not picked up another victory, losing five and drawing one of their last six matches.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou unhappy despite win

Siwelele have also not scored a single goal in any of those six games. The club’s owner, Calvin Le John, announced over the weekend that the club had parted ways with CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse.

“They’ve been very great men to work with, but I cannot in good conscience keep them on board when their lives and their families’ lives are being threatened on a daily basis,” said Le John in a video produce by the club.