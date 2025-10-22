Chiefs’ Kaze – ‘We don’t seem to be clinical enough’

'The only thing is to keep working and I am pretty sure it will come,' said the Chiefs co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze said his side needs to be sharper in front of goal after they were held to a goalless draw by Siwelele in the Betway Premiership at FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chiefs’ goalless run

Chiefs and Siwelele both had their chances on the night, but this was a third consecutive goalless draw for Amakhosi.

ALSO READ: Chiefs draw another blank against Siwelele

They lost on penalties to Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout last 16 before the international break, while on Saturday they drew 0-0 with AS Simba in Lubumbashi in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Here, despite a debut for new striker Etiosa Ighodaro, Chiefs still couldn’t find a route to goal. They have now scored just nine goals in 13 matches in all competitions this season.

“It is a tough week, with a game every three days,” Kaze told SuperSport TV.

“It is very hard to keep consistency … even in this kind of game we had opportunities to score. We don’t have to play well every day but we need to put the ball in the net. We don’t seem to be clinical enough or lucky enough in front of the net.

“The only thing is to keep working and I am pretty sure it will come.”

Simba test

Chiefs’ next chance to break their scoring drought comes on Sunday when they take on AS SImba in the second leg of their final qualifier for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages at FNB Stadium.

A goalless draw in Lubumbashi would ordinarily make Chiefs favourites, but such is their goalscoring malaise that if they do concede an away goal, it is very hard to see them finding the two goals they would need to go through.

ALSO READ: Wasteful Pirates edge out Polokwane City

Chiefs will hope that Khanyisa Mayo can recover from an injury that saw him forced off the pitch before the end of the game, after he was only brought on as a second half substitute.