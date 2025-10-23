Ouaddou laments Pirates’ poor finishing ahead of Lupopo clash

"It’s an area we have to improve especially this Saturday we need to score goals," said Ouaddou.

Despite his team’s victory over Polokwane City, Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou was not happy with the Buccaneers finishing in the match.



A first half goal by Tshepang Moremi earned Pirates a 1-0 win over Rise and Shine in a Betway Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.



The narrow victory saw the Buccaneers move to third position on the log and also closing the gap on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to three points.



Speaking after the game, Ouaddou stressed the importance of killing of matches when you have the chance to do so in order to avoid disappointment.



“Yes, three important points. It was not easy, I think the guys did well,” Ouaddou told SuperSport TV.

“Polokwane were strong especially in the second half. They came to press us in the second half, with a lot of ambition maybe to equalise, but I have to congratulate the boys because they had strength, character, and personality.

“But we wanted to score more goals, we had the chances to definitely kill the game, but it’s an area we have to improve especially this Saturday we need to score goals.”

Ouaddou’s plea to Pirates fans

Pirates will face Saint-Eloi Lupopo in the second leg of the CAF Champions League second round at the same venue on Saturday.



Having lost the first leg 3-0 in Lubumbashi last weekend, the Buccaneers need to score four unanswered goals in order to advance to the group stages of the competition.



Ahead of Saturday’s crunch game against Lupopo, Ouaddou has made an impassioned plea to the Pirates fans to come out in big numbers to help the team overcome the big challenge they are facing.



“We need them [the fans]. In this kind of game on Saturday, we need the 12th man behind us. I hope the stadium will be packed because they have to push us.

“It will be an important game in the history of the club. We know that we need to score four goals but it will not be easy, but we will prepare for that,” commented Ouaddou.