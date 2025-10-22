Wasteful Pirates edge past Polokwane City in Orlando

Tshepang Moremi scored the only goal of the match in the opening minutes of the first half.

Orlando Pirates bounced back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Polokwane City in a Betway Premiership match played at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

With games coming thick and fast, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made four changes to the team that started the CAF Champions League game against Saint-Eloi Lupopo, which the Buccaneers lost 3-0 last weekend.

Lebone Seema returned the starting line-up in the place of captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, while regular starter Deon Hotto started the game from the bench and his place at left-back was taken by Nkosikhona Ndaba. Thabiso Lebitso was rested for this match and his place in the starting line-up was taken by Oswin Appollis.

In the midfield, fan-favourite Patrick Maswanganyi was given the nod in the place of Sipho Mbule.

Moremi gave the home side a perfect start to the game when he put them in the lead in the sixth minute from a rebound. Polokwane City goalkeeper Brian Bwire could only parry Appollis’ low cross towards the path of Moremi who made no mistake from close range,

From that moment on, Pirates took control of the game and Rise and Shine resorted to a low block formation and tried to catch Pirates on the counter attack. It was during one of those counter attacks that they won a free kick in a promising position in the 32nd minute. From it, Sibusiso Tshabalala came close to grabbing the equaliser for City with a header, but his effort went narrowly wide of goal with Sipho Chaine well-beaten.

Two minutes later Maswanganyi also came close to doubling Pirates’ lead from long range, but his shot went wide of goal.

Pirates took their 1-0 to the half-time break.

The home side continued to dominate ball possession in the second half, but this time City were not sitting back. They pushed men forward in search of the equaliser.

It was Pirates though that almost doubled their lead in the 59th minute through Evidence Makgopa, but the striker hit the upright from close range.



Bwire kept City in the game by producing top saves to deny Moremi in the 63rd minute and Maswanganyi seven minutes later as Pirates tried to kill off the contest. In the end though, Moremi’s early strike earned the Buccaneers maximum points against City.



The win saw Pirates move to within three points of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on 18 points from eight games with two games in hand over the Brazilians.