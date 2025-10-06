Chiefs’ Kaze speaks on Ntwari substitution snub

'It came from a good intention, maybe the way (he behaved) wasn’t as good as it should be,' said the Chiefs interim co-head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-head coach Cedric Kaze said Chiefs would address in private the refusal of goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to come off the field in their penalty shoot out to Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout last 16 at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Chiefs wanted to bring Bruce Bvuma on at the end of extra time, but Ntwari, in his first appearance for Amakhosi this season, was not willing to leave the pitch.

Stephens outshines Chiefs’ Ntwari

Eventually the Rwandan ‘keeper stayed on for the penalties, and did save Stellies’ first penalty from Andre De Jong.

Sage Stephens, however, saved from both Tashreeq Morris and Dillon Solomons to send Stellenbosch into the quarterfinals, after a goalless draw over the 120 minutes.

“This is something we are going to handle internally,” said Kaze after the match.

“He (Ntwari) was comfortable to go to the penalties and help the team. It came from a good intention, maybe the way (he behaved) wasn’t as good as it should be.”

Chiefs again suffered for not taking their opportunities in front of a packed stadium in the Mother City, with kick off delayed by 30 minutes.

Khanyisa Mayo did rattle the woodwork early on, while Solomons put one effort just over, and Oscarine Masuluke saved from Mayo in the second half.

Masuluke was injured coming out to stop Mayo’s effort and replaced by Stephens.

“We started the game well. We were the better team for 90 minutes and in extra time,” added Kaze.

“We had opportunities to score. The (the players) did everything they could. We had a chance to finish the penalties (if Morris had scored, Chiefs would have gone through) and we missed it. Unfortunately that is football.

“We have to take a rest, it has been a tough few weeks and we will regroup for the next games.

“I think the (international) break comes at a very good time. We have seen what it is we need to work on. We have possession and we are defending well but we don’t kill the game when we have opportunities.”