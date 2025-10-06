Pirates’ Hotto – ‘It is most important that we are through’

'They did their homework,' said Hotto on Siwelele's tactics.

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto praised Siwelele FC for their tactics in the Buccaneers’ narrow 1-0 win over Lehlohonolo Seema’s side in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday at Orlando Stadium.

ALSO READ: Pirates get Magesi in Carling KO last eight

It took a thunderbolt from Pirates captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi to decide the game, with the Buccaneers setting up a quarterfinal tie at home to Carling Knockout holders Magesi FC.

Pirates’ Hotto – ‘It was a tactical game’

“It was a tactical game,” Hotto told Orlando Pirates media.

“Coach Seema came with (Samir) Nurkovic up top. We knew they would play long balls and play for the second ball. But we managed to deal with (that) … for us it is most important that we are through to the quarterfinals.”

Hotto added that it was hard for Pirates to play with their usual width.

“They did their homework, they closed us on the outside and we had to go through the middle. It was difficult,” he added.

“The goal we scored came from Mbokazi going through the middle and it was a very nice shot.”

Siwelele head coach Seema, meanwhile, believes his team are starting to find their feet after a difficult start to the season on and off the pitch.

The Bloemfontein side won their first league game of the season at home to Golden Arrows, but then went seven games without a win, and without scoring a goal.

They also saw CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse leave the club, with club chairman Calvin Le John saying they had received death threats.

‘There’s a fight and understanding’

“We’re not happy to be out of the cup. We really wanted to have another game outside the league,” said Seema at the post match press conference on Saturday.

“But this gives us another opportunity to work on ourselves.

ALSO READ: Ouaddou ‘not surprised by Mbokazi stunner

“You saw today that there’s a fight and an understanding between the new players and those who’ve been here for a while. We’re working hard, and the team is starting to take shape.

“We want to become a side that’s hard to break down and beat. Slowly but surely, there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”