10-man Stellies dump Chiefs out of Carling Knockout

The game had to be decided on penalties after the teams were locked at 0-0 after extra-time.

A 10-man Stellenbosch FC outfit knocked Kaizer Chiefs out of the Carling Knockout after winning the penalty shootout 5-4 at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.

Sage Stephens was the hero for Stellies after saving Tashreeq Morris and Dillan Solomons’ spot kicks, while Sanele Barnes scored the winning penalty for Steve Barker’s side.



ALSO READ: Pressure mounts on Cardoso after Gallants knockout blow

The game had to be decided on penalties after the teams were locked at 0-0 after extra-time.

Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef gave goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari a rare start in goal in place of Brandon Petersen who watched the game from the stands.

Stellies were quick off the mark and they put Chiefs under pressure earlier on in the match, but Ntwari was not required to make a save in the first 30 minutes of the game.

It was Chiefs who almost took the lead in the 15th minute when Khanyisa Mayo took a snap shot towards goal and Oscarine Masuluke was saved by the upright.

Masuluke was called into action two minutes and the lanky goalkeeper did well to parry Jody Lilepo’s shot away for a corner kick as Amakhosi took control of the match.

Solomons then tried his luck from long range and the ball went narrowly over the crossbar with Masuluke seemingly having it covered.

Ntwari was finally called into action in the 36th minute when Genino Palace fired a shot on the turn, but it went straight into the hands of the Rwandan goalkeeper.

Chiefs were awarded a free kick in a dangerous area in referee’s optional time of the first half and from it, Lilepo brought the best out of Masuluke, who did well to parry the ball away for a corner kick and that proved to be the last chance of the first half as the referee blew for half-time few seconds later.

Kaze and Youssef took out Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who was not having one of his best games for Chiefs and replaced him with Thabo Cele at the start of the second half.

Their counterpart Steve Barker responded by introducing Ashley Cupido upfront in pace of Khomotjo Lekoloane.



ALSO READ: Ouaddou ‘not surprised’ by Mbokazi stunner as Pirates CAFCL opponents are revealed

Barker was forced to make a change after the hour mark when Masuluke failed to recover from a collision with Khanyisa Mayo. Sage Stephens came on for him. It was to be a blessing in disguise in the end for Stellies as it was the bearded goalkeeper that produced crucial saves in the penalty shootout and helped his team reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

Stellies were reduced to 10 men in extra-time after Thapelo Mokobodi was sent off for a second bookable offence. But they managed to hang on until the penalty shootout and won it