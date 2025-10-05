Betway PSL

Home » News

Pirates get defending champs Magesi in Carling KO last 8 draw

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

5 October 2025

09:17 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Dates, venues and kickoff times will be announced by the Premier League at a later stage.

Pirates get defending champs Magesi in Carling KO last 8 draw

Siphesihle Sosibo (PSL), Emily Mogotlhe (PSL) and Siphe Kondze (SAB Regional People Manager -ECR) during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup Last 8 draw at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have been drawn against the defending champions Magesi FC in the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

The draw for the last 8 round was conducted on Sunday after the game between Magesi and AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which Dikwena tsa Meetse won 3-2.

ALSO READ: 10-man Stellies dump Chiefs out of Carling Knockout

Stellenbosch FC, who kicked Kaizer Chiefs out of the competition following a penalty shootout at the Cape Town Stadium earlier on Sunday, are away to Marumo Gallants in the quarterfinals. Gallants knocked last year’s finalists Mamelodi Sundowns out of the competition after edging them 7-6 on penalties at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

Golden Arrows, who beat Sekhukhune United 3-1 at home, will host TS Galaxy in the next round.

The last fixture of this round will see Richards Bay FC meet Durban City in the KwaZulu-Natal derby.

Dates, venues and kickoff times will be announced by the Premier League at a later stage.

The full last 8 draw:



Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C. (Golden Arrows) Marumo Gallants Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C. TS Galaxy F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa GSF Flotilla detainees in ‘high spirits’ despite Israeli abduction
News US blacklisted Russian cargo plane had ‘permission’ to land in SA
Politics Bosa, GOOD and Rise Mzanzi merge to form Unite for Change
Politics Got a spare chair? ANC’s headache grows as ‘R140k of equipment seized’ from Luthuli House
South Africa Mandela’s wife blasts Israel for interception of Global Sumud Flotilla [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp