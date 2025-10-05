Pirates get defending champs Magesi in Carling KO last 8 draw

Dates, venues and kickoff times will be announced by the Premier League at a later stage.

Orlando Pirates have been drawn against the defending champions Magesi FC in the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.



The draw for the last 8 round was conducted on Sunday after the game between Magesi and AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which Dikwena tsa Meetse won 3-2.



Stellenbosch FC, who kicked Kaizer Chiefs out of the competition following a penalty shootout at the Cape Town Stadium earlier on Sunday, are away to Marumo Gallants in the quarterfinals. Gallants knocked last year’s finalists Mamelodi Sundowns out of the competition after edging them 7-6 on penalties at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.



Golden Arrows, who beat Sekhukhune United 3-1 at home, will host TS Galaxy in the next round.



The last fixture of this round will see Richards Bay FC meet Durban City in the KwaZulu-Natal derby.



