Chiefs’ Kaze refuses to spill the beans on Nabi ‘beef’

One day, no doubt all will be revealed about exactly what went down between former Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi and his assistant coaches (now head coaches) Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

It is clear that there was, and almost certainly still is, ’beef’ between Nabi and the pair. Nabi’s statement after leaving Chiefs stopped only just short of thanking his pet mongoose Humphrey, but still left out Kaze and Ben Youssef.

A plot against Nabi at Chiefs?

Does Nabi think a plot was hatched to stab him in the back while he was away from the job at the start of this season? He was, after all, back in Tunisia after his wife was involved in a serious road accident.

When he returned, something had changed, and after the Betway Premiership loss to Sekhukhune, Nabi was gone. Suggestions that he did not have the required license to coach Chiefs in Africa stank of a smoke and mirrors leak from inside the club to distract from something more sinister.

Kaze was not about to spill the beans this week when asked about Nabi’s lack of a fond farewell to him and his co-head coach.

“I worked with Nabi for three seasons and I wish him well, I told him that,” said Kaze.

“I hope he is going to find something that suits him in the near future.”

Whether or not there was some kind of soap opera-style betrayal, meanwhile, Kaze and Ben Youssef will follow Nabi out of the Chiefs exit door if they cannot improve results at Naturena.

Chiefs are without a Premiership victory in their last three matches, and need to gain some momentum, starting with tonight’s home clash with Siwelele FC.

Too many chances missed

Amakhosi continue to squander far too many chances. While Kaze put luck down to missing penalties in successive Premiership games against Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu, a club like Chiefs should also be able to find a more reliable penalty taker.

Ashley Du Preez missed an open goal against AS Simba in the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday. And Khanyisa Mayo tapped Pule Mmodi’s goal-bound effort into the net against AmaZulu, the only problem being that Mayo was miles offside.

In the quest for three points, Chiefs could really do with stopping the self-sabotage.