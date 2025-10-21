Reisinho hoping for consistency after first Sundowns goal

‘Yes, Africa is very hot and I’m still adapting, and I hope to be at my best soon,’ he told the club’s media team.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Miguel Reisinho is determined to build on his impressive performance after scoring his first goal for the club in their 5-1 thrashing of Remo Stars in the CAF Champions League on Sunday.

The Portuguese midfielder endured a difficult start to life in South Africa, having been sent off on his debut when the Brazilians were knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup by Marumo Gallants before the FIFA break.

Reisinho bounced back in style and played a key role in Sundowns’ emphatic away win in the first leg of the preliminary second-round tie. Reflecting on his goal and performance, the 26-year-old said he is still adjusting to his new surroundings having been signed as a free agent after a stint with Boavista.

“Yes, Africa is very hot and I’m still adapting, and I hope to be at my best soon,” he told the club’s media team.

“That’s football, the first game I got a red card, which is something I didn’t want, but it happens. After making my Champions League debut, starting the game and scoring is great. I have gained confidence and I hope to continue with many more goals and assists from now on and help my teammates win games.”

Sundowns now have one foot in the group stage of the prestigious continental competition after the dominant win in Nigeria. Reisinho credited the team’s focus in difficult conditions, urging his teammates to finish the job in the return leg.

“We’re very happy with the victory and our efforts, and now is the time to continue because the job isn’t done,” he added.

“We took a very important step and yes, I think it was a great game for the whole team. It was very hot, but I think the team adapted well to the heat and we took the game very seriously. Everyone was focused from the first minute.”

The second leg will be played at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday, where another positive result will seal their progression to the next round. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will in all likelihood reshuffle his line-up and rest some of his star players for the return match.