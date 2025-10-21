Chiefs’ Mayo and Mmodi smoke peace pipe over AmaZulu error

'It was a lapse of concentration, it happened. I have him a call again after the game and we spoke about it (too),' said Mayo.

Khanyisa Mayo and Pule Mmodi say they have buried the hatchet over the former’s offside ‘goal’ in their last home Betway Premiership game against AmaZulu on October 1.

Chiefs will face Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday, looking to end a run of three league games without a win.

Chiefs’ Mmodi and Mayo clash

In the clash with Usuthu, Mmodi was understandably furious with Mayo for tapping his goal-bound shot over the line, when the Chiefs striker was clearly in an offside position.

That mistake and a missed penalty from Glody Lilepo contributed to Chiefs only drawing 1-1 with Usuthu.

“At half time (in that game) I spoke about it and apologised,” said Mayo this week.

“He said ‘these things happen in football.’ It was a lapse of concentration, it happened. I have him a call again after the game and we spoke about it (too). “

Mmodi concurred with his teammate that the matter was closed.

“I have known Mayo for a long time. He wants to score goals, I didn’t take it personally. This is football. Everyone makes mistakes,” said the Chiefs winger.

Mayo could well be the starting striker again for Chiefs against Siwelele, even though Etiosa Ighodaro is now finally available to pull on an Amakhosi shirt. The 27 year-old Mayo has welcomed competition for places in the Chiefs squad and says that three points are a must against Siwelele.

‘We need a win’

“We need a win to compete,” said Mayo.

“For us it is to encourage each other. From the last games incidents have been trending (Ashley Du Preez also missed an open goal on Saturday against AS Simba in the Caf Confederation Cup).

“But this is in the past now, we will take each game as it comes to get positive results.”

As well as Ighodaro, meanwhile, Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze said that new signings Nkanyiso Shinga, Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman are all now in training and available, as is Mfundo Vilakazi.

Thabiso Monyane, who had such a good start to the season, is also back in full training, but Kaze indicated that this week’s matches may come too soon for the right back.