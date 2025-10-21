Pirates clear favourites to slay Polokwane City

The Buccaneers need to bounce back from Champions League woes.

Orlando Pirates will be looking for an instant response to their calamity in the Congo when they return to Betway Premiership action against Polokwane City on Wednesday evening at Orlando Stadium.

Abdelsam Ouaddou’s side are facing an early exit from the CAF Champions League after losing 3-0 to FC St Eloi Lupopo in. Lubumbashi on Sunday in the first leg of their final qualifier for the group stages.

The Buccaneers will hope to pull off a miraculous comeback in the second leg on Saturday, but first Ouaddou’s side have a chance to add to a run of five consecutive Premiership victories.

Until Sunday’s defeat, it was looking rosy for Ouaddou and his charges, who had also won the MTN8 and beaten Siwelele FC to reach the quarterfinals of the Carling Knockout.

The run was even more impressive given that it was a bleak start for Pirates under their new head coach, after they suffered shock defeats in their opening two Premiership matches of the campaign.

A lack of television pictures from Lubumbashi makes it difficult to assess exactly why Pirates capitulated so badly against Lupopo. But it does seem like they failed to adapt well to the tricky conditions, and that they perhaps went too hard in search of an equaliser after falling behind early in the match.

Ouaddou will surely have to make good use of his squad after the trip to Lubumbashi, especially as he will need to keep his attackers fresh for the hunt for plenty of goals on Saturday.

Striker Evidence Makgopa is one player who could be rested, after playing 72 minutes in Lubumbashi on the back of helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals. Other internationals who may need a rest after their Bafana exploits and game time in the Congo include Nkosinathi Sibisi, Oswin Appollis and Thalente Mbatha.

Polokwane City have won three of their last four Premiership matches, though all of those victories did come at home.

According to the latest Betway odds, Pirates are clear favourites to win this one at 1.37, with Polokwane at 9.80 and a draw at 4.20.

