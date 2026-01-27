Chiefs’ McCarthy – ‘The race is on’

'We just need to work hard and work towards that,' said McCarthy on Chiefs' Betway Premiership title chances.

Kaizer Chiefs’ young defender Aden McCarthy believes winning the Betway Premiership is “very possible” for Amakhosi.

Chiefs on song

Chiefs will play Marumo Gallants on Wednesday at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Mangaung, and a win would see them hit the halfway point of the Premiership season with a healthy 30 points.

“The race is on, we want the league title and it is very possible,” said McCarthy, whose father Fabian won two league titles with Chiefs between 2003 and 2005.

“We just need to work hard and work towards that.”

The 22 year-old Aden McCarthy has broken properly into the Kaizer Chiefs first team this season, and netted his first senior goal for the club in their last Premiership match, a 1-0 win over Golden Arrows.

“Scoring my first goal is definitely one to remember … one for the history books,” he added.

“I am looking forward to scoring many more.”

McCarthy, usually a centre back, has slotted in at left back since the resumption of the season following the Africa Cup of Nations finals. And he has done well, as Chiefs have continued to put up fine defensive displays this season.

A clean sheet against Arrows was followed by another in a vital 1-0 win in Ndola over Zesco United on Sunday. Chiefs’ first win in Caf Confederation Cup Group D has put them right back in contention to make the quarterfinals.

“We knew we needed to collect all three points,” said McCarthy.

“The conditions were not the best, but we had to adapt. We knew what we wanted, we stuck together as a team and collected the points.”

‘Quite unknown’

McCarthy says it is difficult to know what to expect from Gallants.

“We know we are up against quality players, and a team that brings anything on the day,” he said.

“So it is quite unknown, we can only plan so much, but with what we have we just have to go out all guns blazing and do the job.”