What Ouaddou expects from new Pirates signings

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has defined what he expects from the club’s new signings.



Pirates bolstered their squad this January by signing Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC and Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants.



The trio were not included in the matchday squad for Saturday’s Betway Premiership clash against Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Speaking after the goalless draw, Ouaddou started by highlighting De Jong’s qualities and what he brings to the club

“You know the players who came to join us in Orlando Pirates, we don’t choose them like that. We choose them regarding what we need, regarding the input that they can bring, the qualities they can bring and speaking about Andre, I think he’s a player that can bring us his intelligence, playing between the lines,” said Ouaddou.

‘De Jong is very clever’

“He’s very clever and of course to use all this capacity for finishing as well, he’s a number but he can get in the box to finish. He has international experience, he has big experience in the PSL and I’m sure he’s the kind of player who can help us,” added Ouaddou before explaining why Pirates signed Msendani and Chabatsane.

“Speaking about Msendami, of course you’ve seen him in the AFCON, I know him from Marumo. He’s somebody who can help us definitely with his speed, with his capacity to win the one v one on the side and he’s able to defend as well and to make the runs.



“And about Chabatsane, if you see the quality of his left foot, I think he’s a player that has a hand instead of the feet, I use this expression to say that he’s very precise with his left foot. I’m sure he will definitely help us when he comes.”



Meanwhile, Ouaddou has explained why Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis started from the bench during the game against Sekhukhune.



“It’s very important to analyze the amount of minutes that they played with the national team because there are players that played more than the others, so there’s individual plans for them.”