Sundowns strike late to sink Sekhukhune

Mamelodi Sundowns left it late to secure a dramatic 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sundowns’ stoppage time success

Nuno Santos and Bryan León struck deep into injury time to rescue maximum points for the defending champions in a contest that appeared destined to end goalless.

Six minutes of stoppage time were added at the end of the match, and the Brazilians made full use of it to break the hosts’ resistance and maintain their grip at the summit of the table.

The match failed to live up to expectations as the league leaders were held in check for long spells by a disciplined Sekhukhune side. The home side were content to sit deep and protect a point, while Sundowns struggled to impose themselves for much of the evening.

Sundowns remain top of the log with 32 points from 15 matches, three clear of Orlando Pirates, who have two games in hand. Sekhukhune stay fifth on the standings with 26 points from 16 outings.

The visitors were pedestrian in the first half, operating at a slow tempo that allowed Sekhukhune to maintain their defensive shape with relative ease. There was little urgency from the side selected by head coach Miguel Cardoso, who made several changes with one eye on Friday’s CAF Champions League group-stage return leg against Al-Hilal.

Arthur Sales was the only player retained from the previous match as the Portuguese coach opted for wholesale rotation. Despite dominating possession, Sundowns managed just two shots on target before the interval, both arriving late in the half through León and Iqraam Rayners. Babina Noko goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner was equal to the task on both occasions to ensure the sides went into the break level.

Matthews chance

The second half followed a similar pattern until the 75th minute, when substitute Tashreeq Matthews finally tested Leaner with a curling effort from inside the box. The goalkeeper produced an excellent save to tip the ball wide, marking Sundowns’ first clear opportunity after the restart.

Cardoso introduced Santos in search of a decisive moment, and the breakthrough arrived when it mattered most. The Portuguese midfielder calmly rolled the ball home following a neat lay-off from Khuliso Mudau to give Sundowns the lead in stoppage time.

León sealed the win moments later, reacting quickest to convert a rebound after Leaner had saved Peter Shalulile’s header. Sundowns will now shift their focus to continental duty as they prepare to face Al-Hilal, who held them to a credible draw at Loftus Versfeld last Friday.